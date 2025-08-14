Left Menu

Agniveer Triumphs: Historic Military Honours for Young Soldiers

Two Agniveers from the Indian Army were awarded the prestigious Sena Medal (Gallantry) — a first in the history of the scheme. Announced just before India's Independence Day, these awards highlight the valor of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, which recruits youth for short-term military service.

Updated: 14-08-2025 23:36 IST
In an unprecedented event, two Agniveers from the Indian Army have been honored with the prestigious Sena Medal (Gallantry) for acts of bravery, as reported by officials on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day.

Agniveers Kulveer Singh from the 7 Sikh Light Infantry and Mood Muralinaik from the 851 Light Regiment were awarded this coveted honor, signifying a major milestone for the Agnipath scheme, launched on June 14, 2022. The initiative aims to recruit young individuals, aged 17.5 to 21, for short-term military service, with the potential to extend service for selected candidates.

A total of 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards have been approved by President Droupadi Murmu, recognizing the courage of personnel across different military branches. In a separate development, several honorary commissions, including those for retiring personnel under the leadership regulations, were announced ahead of the Independence Day festivities.

