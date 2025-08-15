Silent Walk Commemorates Partition Horrors
BJP's J P Nadda led a silent march and candle lighting ceremony at Delhi's Connaught Place to honor the victims of India's Partition. The event, attended by key political figures, highlighted the immense suffering endured during this historic tragedy, aiming to educate future generations on national unity.
BJP chief J P Nadda participated in a silent march marking 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in Delhi, honoring the countless lives affected by the 1947 division.
Ahead of the march, Nadda and other dignitaries, including Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Delhi's top officials, visited an exhibition dedicated to the event.
The commemoration aimed to instill in future generations a commitment to unity and harmony, remembering the vast human displacement and violence during the Partition.
