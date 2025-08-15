Silent Walk Commemorates Partition Horrors

BJP chief J P Nadda participated in a silent march marking 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in Delhi, honoring the countless lives affected by the 1947 division.

Ahead of the march, Nadda and other dignitaries, including Union Culture Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Delhi's top officials, visited an exhibition dedicated to the event.

The commemoration aimed to instill in future generations a commitment to unity and harmony, remembering the vast human displacement and violence during the Partition.