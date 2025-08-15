Google Doodle Celebrates India's Independence with Traditional Tile Art

In a creative tribute to India's 79th Independence Day, Google unveiled a vibrant doodle inspired by the nation's diverse traditional tile designs. The artwork celebrates India's distinctive cultural and historical heritage, incorporating elements from different regions to mark the momentous occasion.

The doodle features six individually crafted tiles, each symbolizing unique artistic styles and nods to India's achievements in fields such as space exploration, sports, and cinema. Artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave of Boomranng Studio were behind this digital homage, showcasing elements like Jaipur blue pottery and West Bengal's terracotta relief work.

Independence Day celebrations across India see citizens engaging in flag-hoisting ceremonies and cultural performances, as families gather to honor their nation's storied past and hopeful future. Google's doodle is a testament to the enduring spirit of India, celebrating freedom, patriotism, and diverse cultural expressions.