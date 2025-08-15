Era of Uglies: Celebrating the Unconventional Products of China

In Hangzhou, an exhibition titled 'The Era of Uglies Has Arrived' is putting the spotlight on China's most unconventional and less visually appealing products sold online. The event, a first from Taobao under its Ugly Stuff Competition, showcases over 300 oddities, drawing massive public interest.

According to Yu Hu from Taobao, these 'ugly' items have thrived, generating significant sales of over 100 million yuan since 2020. The sector witnesses rapid growth, largely buoyed by a younger demographic eager to assert their uniqueness amid tough economic conditions.

The exhibition explores beauty's multifaceted nature, evoking contemplation among attendees. As visitor Mei Duo articulates, 'Ugliness is another form of beauty,' indicative of the ingenuity and new perspectives these products inspire.