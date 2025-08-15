Left Menu

Era of Uglies: Celebrating the Unconventional Products of China

The 'Era of Uglies Has Arrived' exhibition in Hangzhou showcases unconventional and aesthetically challenging products. Initiated by Taobao, it highlights over 300 items recognized in the platform's Ugly Stuff Competition. Such 'ugly' products have reported substantial sales, driven by younger consumers' quest for individuality and affordable luxuries.

15-08-2025
In Hangzhou, an exhibition titled 'The Era of Uglies Has Arrived' is putting the spotlight on China's most unconventional and less visually appealing products sold online. The event, a first from Taobao under its Ugly Stuff Competition, showcases over 300 oddities, drawing massive public interest.

According to Yu Hu from Taobao, these 'ugly' items have thrived, generating significant sales of over 100 million yuan since 2020. The sector witnesses rapid growth, largely buoyed by a younger demographic eager to assert their uniqueness amid tough economic conditions.

The exhibition explores beauty's multifaceted nature, evoking contemplation among attendees. As visitor Mei Duo articulates, 'Ugliness is another form of beauty,' indicative of the ingenuity and new perspectives these products inspire.

