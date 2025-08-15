Left Menu

Maha Kumbh: A Testament to India's Unity and Vibrancy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the success of Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, highlighting it as a manifestation of India's unity and vibrancy. Addressing citizens on Independence Day, he emphasized the event's scale and its significance as a testimony to India's diverse cultural and linguistic heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the success of the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, describing it as a testament to India's unity and vibrancy. Speaking from the Red Fort on India's 79th Independence Day, Modi highlighted how the event showcased the nation's cultural richness.

The Maha Kumbh, a significant religious congregation occurring every 12 years, was held in Prayagraj from January 13 for 45 days. The event witnessed over 62 crore pilgrims participating, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual unity of the nation.

Modi underscored the event as a global marvel, emphasizing how it represents the convergence of India's diverse languages and cultures. He noted the gathering as a powerful demonstration of collective spirit and national strength.

