Japan Remembers: 80 Years Since WWII Surrender

Japan commemorates the 80th anniversary of its WWII surrender, honoring over three million war dead. The ceremony reflects concerns about dwindling memories of wartime tragedies and controversies regarding visits to Yasukuni Shrine. The nation faces challenges in conveying its history to future generations amidst revisionist narratives.

Japan is commemorating the 80th anniversary of its surrender in World War II, paying respects to more than three million war dead. A national ceremony at Tokyo's Budokan hall saw 4,500 officials and bereaved families observing a moment of silence at noon, marking the precise time the emperor's surrender speech began on August 15, 1945.

Nearby, at the contentious Yasukuni Shrine, a site seen by Asian neighbors as a symbol of Japan's militarism, dozens of Japanese rightwing politicians and their supporters gathered to pray. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba abstained from visiting, instead sending a religious ornament, while Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, a prominent candidate for prime minister, attended in person.

The ceremony highlights Japan's struggle with its wartime legacy and the diminishing presence of wartime generations. As former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's era saw an end to official apologies to Asian victims from 2013, the Mainichi newspaper urged Japan to strive for a vision of a world without war, collaborating equally with Asian neighbors.

