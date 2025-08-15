Vishal & Sheykhar's Grand Musical Journey: A 25-Year Celebration

Renowned musicians Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, composers behind iconic tracks like 'Ishq Wala Love' and 'Swag Se Swagat', are preparing for the 'Vishal and Sheykhar Live Tour'.

The tour kicks off on September 12 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi-NCR, followed by a concert at Mumbai's NSCI Dome on September 13. Produced by TribeVibe Entertainment, part of BookMyShow, this tour marks their 25-year collaboration.

Dadlani describes their journey as 'wild and beautiful', and Ravjiani emphasizes the tour as a celebration of their creative partnership. Shoven Shah of TribeVibe calls the show an unparalleled tribute to their legacy. Ticket sales start on August 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)