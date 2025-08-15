Left Menu

Vishal & Sheykhar's Grand Musical Journey: A 25-Year Celebration

Musicians Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani are set to embark on a live tour celebrating 25 years of their successful partnership. The tour, which begins on September 12, promises to be a spectacular audio-visual experience. Tickets are available from August 18 on BookMyShow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:03 IST
Vishal & Sheykhar's Grand Musical Journey: A 25-Year Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned musicians Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, composers behind iconic tracks like 'Ishq Wala Love' and 'Swag Se Swagat', are preparing for the 'Vishal and Sheykhar Live Tour'.

The tour kicks off on September 12 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi-NCR, followed by a concert at Mumbai's NSCI Dome on September 13. Produced by TribeVibe Entertainment, part of BookMyShow, this tour marks their 25-year collaboration.

Dadlani describes their journey as 'wild and beautiful', and Ravjiani emphasizes the tour as a celebration of their creative partnership. Shoven Shah of TribeVibe calls the show an unparalleled tribute to their legacy. Ticket sales start on August 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025