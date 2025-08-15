Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' Sets World Record at Box Office

'Coolie', starring superstar Rajinikanth, made an unprecedented impact on its opening day, collecting over Rs 151 crore globally. This achievement crowns it as the highest-grossing Tamil film debut ever.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' features a stellar cast including Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan, with a special appearance by Bollywood icon Aamir Khan. The film, distributed by Pen Studios, marks Rajinikanth's 171st role as a lead actor and his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Set in a port town, 'Coolie' tells the story of a dedicated worker who challenges a corrupt syndicate preying on his former colleagues. The record-setting performance solidifies Rajinikanth's reputation as a key figure in cinematic history.