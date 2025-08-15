Left Menu

Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' Sets World Record at Box Office

'Coolie', starring Rajinikanth, shattered records with a Rs 151 crore collection on its first day globally. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film features a star-studded cast. Rajinikanth plays a coolie fighting against corruption, marking his first collaboration with Kanagaraj. Distributed by Pen Studios, it's his 171st film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:08 IST
'Coolie', starring superstar Rajinikanth, made an unprecedented impact on its opening day, collecting over Rs 151 crore globally. This achievement crowns it as the highest-grossing Tamil film debut ever.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' features a stellar cast including Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan, with a special appearance by Bollywood icon Aamir Khan. The film, distributed by Pen Studios, marks Rajinikanth's 171st role as a lead actor and his first collaboration with Kanagaraj.

Set in a port town, 'Coolie' tells the story of a dedicated worker who challenges a corrupt syndicate preying on his former colleagues. The record-setting performance solidifies Rajinikanth's reputation as a key figure in cinematic history.

