Uttar Pradesh Showcases India's Power with Operation Sindoor Success

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Independence Day by highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor, a military initiative showcasing India's indigenous technology, including BrahMos missiles and drones. He stressed the importance of self-reliance and paid tribute to freedom fighters while emphasizing Uttar Pradesh's economic and governance achievements.

Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

On Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, which utilized BrahMos missiles and drones, both locally produced in Lucknow. This operation emphasized the capabilities of Indian-made technology on the global stage.

Speaking at UP Vidhan Sabha, Adityanath saluted the armed forces' valor and underscored India's march towards a self-reliant future. He paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters, urging citizens to adopt 'swadeshi' as a lifestyle and continue progressing towards a developed nation.

The chief minister also highlighted Uttar Pradesh's economic growth, noting improvements in governance and security. The state's GDP and per capita income have increased significantly, and investment in the region has led to job creation. A cultural program featuring artists from various states showcased India's unity in diversity.

