Thane Waives Pandal Fees for Ganesh and Navratri Festivals

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a significant waiver of rental charges for pandals, or festival pavilions, during the upcoming Ganesh and Navratri celebrations. The decision was revealed by local Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske in a statement on Friday.

This move comes as the region prepares for civic elections, highlighting a strategic effort to garner public favor. MP Mhaske had previously requested the corporation to relieve 'mandals', or organized groups, of the fees for setting up pandals on public roads during these major cultural celebrations.

The decision is poised to ease the financial burdens on festival organizers and encourage wider participation in the celebrations, enhancing cultural vibrancy in the city.

