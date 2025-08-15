Left Menu

Thane Waives Pandal Fees for Ganesh and Navratri Festivals

The Thane Municipal Corporation has announced the waiver of rental charges for pandals during the Ganesh and Navratri festivals. Local MP Naresh Mhaske requested the exemption, aimed at easing financial burdens on festival mandals. This decision precedes upcoming civic elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:04 IST
Thane Waives Pandal Fees for Ganesh and Navratri Festivals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a significant waiver of rental charges for pandals, or festival pavilions, during the upcoming Ganesh and Navratri celebrations. The decision was revealed by local Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske in a statement on Friday.

This move comes as the region prepares for civic elections, highlighting a strategic effort to garner public favor. MP Mhaske had previously requested the corporation to relieve 'mandals', or organized groups, of the fees for setting up pandals on public roads during these major cultural celebrations.

The decision is poised to ease the financial burdens on festival organizers and encourage wider participation in the celebrations, enhancing cultural vibrancy in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025