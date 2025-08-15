Gujarat's 'Vikasdeep' Scheme: Empowering Children of Inmates through Rewards

On India's 79th Independence Day, the Gujarat government unveiled an initiative aimed at empowering children of prison inmates. The 'Vikasdeep' scheme offers financial rewards and certificates for children excelling in competitive exams and sports.

Children clearing competitive exams will receive cash prizes ranging from Rs 5,001 to Rs 15,001, alongside certificates and mementos, depending on their stage of success. Those excelling in state and national sports competitions will also earn rewards. The same incentives apply to the children of prison staff, broadening the initiative's reach.

In addition to rewarding young achievers, the government announced welfare measures for elderly and ailing prisoners aged over 60, including separate barracks, caretaking assistance, enhanced medical facilities, and legal aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)