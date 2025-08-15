Construction Mishap Near Humayun's Tomb: Injuries Reported

At least 12 individuals sustained injuries when a structure under construction near the historic Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed Friday evening, according to officials.

Authorities quickly responded to the disaster, deploying multiple agencies, including the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, and the NDRF, to the scene. Initial reports estimated that eight to nine individuals were trapped, but subsequent efforts successfully rescued at least 11 victims from the rubble. Injured individuals were transported to various hospitals, such as AIIMS Trauma and LNJP, for treatment.

Contrary to early speculation, the collapse did not involve the main dome of the 16th-century World Heritage site but a smaller room within its premises. Rescue teams continue their operations as authorities investigate the cause, suspecting recent rains may have weakened the structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)