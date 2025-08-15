Left Menu

'War 2' Hits Box Office Milestone: A Blockbuster Opening

'War 2', starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, has achieved a stellar domestic box office collection of Rs 51.5 crore on its release day. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the film features a global espionage plot within the YRF Spy Universe, marking NTR's Bollywood debut. Kiara Advani also stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:39 IST
In a remarkable opening performance, 'War 2', featuring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, surpassed the Rs 50 crore benchmark in domestic box office revenues on its first day. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, opened in theaters on Thursday and is directed by Ayan Mukherji.

A sequel to the 2019 hit 'War', this installment is a significant part of the YRF Spy Universe, produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir, a RAW agent, set against Jr NTR's character, Vikram, in a global chase narrative.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Hindi version contributed Rs 29 crore, while the Telugu and Tamil versions earned Rs 22.25 crore and Rs 0.25 crore, respectively. The film's star-studded cast includes Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. 'War', directed by Siddharth Anand, was a massive success, grossing Rs 471 crore worldwide in 2019.

