UK Honors Legacy of WWII Heroes on VJ Day 80th Anniversary

King Charles III, on Friday, led tributes to war veterans worldwide, including from Commonwealth countries such as India, in a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of WWII's end. The UK commemorated Victory over Japan (VJ) Day, which was officially declared on August 15, 1945, after Japan's surrender.

The ceremony included a National Service of Remembrance, honoring those who fought alongside British forces from countries like India, Australia, and Canada. King Charles emphasized the lasting impacts of war. A two-minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum, attended by the King and Queen Camilla, paid respect to countless soldiers who sacrificed their lives.

The UK also highlighted its commitment to preserving the legacy of the armed forces. Buildings across the nation were illuminated in tribute, and various events were held throughout the week, such as a reception hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer for war veterans and special screenings of the Imperial War Museums' new film.

