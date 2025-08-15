AAP's Student Support: Leveling the Field in Campus Politics

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) youth wing has announced an initiative to support Delhi University students aspiring to participate in student union elections without financial means. This move aims to challenge the monetary and muscle power historically dominant in campus politics.

Applications for support will be accepted from August 15 to 25, as disclosed by the youth wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP). AAP's Delhi State President, Saurabh Bharadwaj, emphasized that the initiative seeks to prioritize merit over financial capability.

Student candidates for DUSU must gather 50 proposers from a minimum of five colleges, a one-minute campaign video, and a statement of purpose. Bharadwaj and AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha stress that this effort is a step towards nurturing genuine political aptitude, untainted by wealth and extravagance.

(With inputs from agencies.)