Homebound Triumphs at IFFM 2025

Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound' achieved major success at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025, winning awards for best film and best director. The festival also awarded Aamir Khan the Excellence in Cinema Award. Other notable winners included Abhishek Bachchan, Geetha Kailasam, and Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant' for best series.

In a night filled with cinematic celebration, Neeraj Ghaywan's poignant drama 'Homebound' stood out at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025. The film clinched coveted awards for both best film and best director, showcasing the best of Indian cinema on the international stage Friday night.

The movie features notable performances by Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jetwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. 'Homebound' delves into themes of belonging, displacement, and the emotional turmoil of returning home. The film will also close the festival on August 24, further cementing its significance.

Renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was honored with the Excellence in Cinema Award for his longstanding contribution to the industry. Additional accolades included Abhishek Bachchan as best actor (Male) for 'I Want to Talk', Geetha Kailasam as best actor (Female) for 'Angammal', and Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Black Warrant' which topped the streaming series category.

