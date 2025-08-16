Space Needle Hosts Historic Hoisting of Indian Tricolour

For the first time, India's tricolour was hoisted at Seattle's iconic Space Needle on India's 79th Independence Day. This momentous occasion was attended by Consul General Prakash Gupta, Seattle city officials, and various dignitaries, setting a historic precedent for foreign flag displays at this notable landmark.

The celebration was not just a gesture of honour but also a recognition of the significant contributions made by the Indian-American diaspora to the city's development, particularly as a tech centre in the US Pacific Northwest. This inauguration also marked August 15 as India Day throughout King County, with official proclamations from numerous cities in the area.

A vibrant cultural event followed, featuring national anthems and dance performances celebrating India's artistic diversity, and were attended by a large turnout from the Indian-American community. Iconic Seattle buildings, including the Space Needle and Lumen Stadium, were illuminated in India's colours. The celebration underscored the enduring bonds between India and the Pacific Northwest.

