Indian-American Lawmakers Condemn Trump's Military Move in Venezuela

Indian-American lawmakers strongly criticized President Donald Trump's decision to deploy military forces to Venezuela, accusing him of abusing presidential power and risking another open-ended conflict.

Senior congressional members, including Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal, stressed the illegality of such actions without congressional approval, and warned of the implications on international diplomacy.

They urged Congress to reassert its authority to prevent further destabilization and demanded transparency from the Trump administration on military strategy and safety of personnel.