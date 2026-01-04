Left Menu

Indian-American Lawmakers Condemn Trump's Military Move in Venezuela

Several Indian-American lawmakers criticized President Trump's decision to send military forces to Venezuela and capture President Nicolas Maduro, stating that the action abused presidential power. They emphasized that Congress alone has the authority to declare war and expressed concerns over future involvement in foreign conflicts without congressional support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:50 IST
Indian-American Lawmakers Condemn Trump's Military Move in Venezuela
Donald Trump

Indian-American lawmakers strongly criticized President Donald Trump's decision to deploy military forces to Venezuela, accusing him of abusing presidential power and risking another open-ended conflict.

Senior congressional members, including Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal, stressed the illegality of such actions without congressional approval, and warned of the implications on international diplomacy.

They urged Congress to reassert its authority to prevent further destabilization and demanded transparency from the Trump administration on military strategy and safety of personnel.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

Controversy Erupts in Maharashtra Civic Polls as Opposition Allegations Fly

 India
2
Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

Venezuela's Debt Crisis: Challenges and Prospects

 Global
3
Controversy Unveiled: FCRA Allegations Against Kerala Opposition Leader

Controversy Unveiled: FCRA Allegations Against Kerala Opposition Leader

 India
4
Immigrant Welfare Rates: A Global Snapshot Highlights Notable Exclusions

Immigrant Welfare Rates: A Global Snapshot Highlights Notable Exclusions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026