Indian-American Lawmakers Condemn Trump's Military Move in Venezuela
Several Indian-American lawmakers criticized President Trump's decision to send military forces to Venezuela and capture President Nicolas Maduro, stating that the action abused presidential power. They emphasized that Congress alone has the authority to declare war and expressed concerns over future involvement in foreign conflicts without congressional support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:50 IST
Indian-American lawmakers strongly criticized President Donald Trump's decision to deploy military forces to Venezuela, accusing him of abusing presidential power and risking another open-ended conflict.
Senior congressional members, including Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal, stressed the illegality of such actions without congressional approval, and warned of the implications on international diplomacy.
They urged Congress to reassert its authority to prevent further destabilization and demanded transparency from the Trump administration on military strategy and safety of personnel.
