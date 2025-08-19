Tragic Electrocution Incident in Bandlaguda During Idol Transport
In a tragic incident in Bandlaguda, two people died and one person sustained injuries from electrocution while transporting a Lord Ganesh idol that came into contact with high-tension wires. Another similar incident occurred during Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, resulting in five deaths and four injuries.
In a tragic event in Bandlaguda, two individuals lost their lives and another sustained injuries due to suspected electrocution. The incident occurred when a vehicle transporting a Lord Ganesh idol made contact with high-tension wires early Tuesday morning.
The police reported that the accident took place around 1 AM near a local hotel as a group was moving the idol for installation purposes. The injured person has since been taken to a hospital for treatment.
In a similar occurrence, five people were killed and four others injured during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations on Sunday. Their chariot also came into contact with overhead electric wires leading to the tragedy. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
