Left Menu

America’s Sweethearts Return: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Series Confirmed

Netflix has announced the renewal of the sports docuseries 'America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' for a third season, set to premiere in 2026. The series delves into the experiences and challenges faced by the iconic NFL cheerleading team, highlighting their auditions, and training as well as their season-long journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:33 IST
America’s Sweethearts Return: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Series Confirmed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming giant Netflix has officially announced the return of its popular docuseries 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' for a third season in 2026. The show, a hit among sports enthusiasts, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the prestigious cheerleading squad of the Dallas Cowboys.

The docuseries captures the cheerleaders' journey from rigorous auditions to intensive training camps while showcasing their personal struggles and triumphs throughout the NFL season. This insightful series is helmed by Emmy-winning director Greg Whiteley, who will continue to lead the project alongside experienced producers.

Rejoining the series are Senior Director Kelli Finglass and Head Choreographer Judy Trammell, promising an engaging experience with the new 2025 squad. The announcement was made via a captivating video featuring the cheerleading team and documentary crew, stirring excitement among fans and followers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025