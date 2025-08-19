America’s Sweethearts Return: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Series Confirmed

Streaming giant Netflix has officially announced the return of its popular docuseries 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' for a third season in 2026. The show, a hit among sports enthusiasts, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the prestigious cheerleading squad of the Dallas Cowboys.

The docuseries captures the cheerleaders' journey from rigorous auditions to intensive training camps while showcasing their personal struggles and triumphs throughout the NFL season. This insightful series is helmed by Emmy-winning director Greg Whiteley, who will continue to lead the project alongside experienced producers.

Rejoining the series are Senior Director Kelli Finglass and Head Choreographer Judy Trammell, promising an engaging experience with the new 2025 squad. The announcement was made via a captivating video featuring the cheerleading team and documentary crew, stirring excitement among fans and followers.

