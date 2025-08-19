Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal Reunite for 'Honeymoon with Harry'

Film giants Kevin Costner and Jake Gyllenhaal will be teaming up for 'Honeymoon with Harry', a film adaptation directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa and penned by Dan Fogelman. The project, which has been in development since 2004, is based on a novel by Bart Baker that follows a man who embarks on an unusual honeymoon with his would-be father-in-law, played by Costner, after his bride passes away just before their wedding.

Production powerhouses Mike Karz and Jennifer Salke, the latter making her producing debut, are driving the film forward. Salke is producing under her new banner, Sullivan Street Productions, marking her first collaboration with Amazon MGM. The project also signifies a reunion for Karz's Gulfstream Pictures and Amazon MGM following their prior successes.

Gyllenhaal comes to 'Honeymoon with Harry' fresh off the success of Amazon's 'Road House' remake and an Emmy nomination for 'Presumed Innocent' on Apple TV+. Costner, known for his Academy Award-winning role in 'Dances with Wolves', continues his work on 'Horizon: An American Saga', a multi-part Western saga, with two parts still in the pipeline.

