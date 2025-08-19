Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs ASI to Protect Mehrauli's Sacred Monuments

The Supreme Court has instructed the Archaeological Survey of India to oversee the preservation of historic monuments in Delhi's Mehrauli Archaeological Park. This decision follows concerns over potential demolition and unauthorized constructions. The court emphasized the need to preserve these culturally and religiously significant sites, such as Ashiq Allah Dargah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to oversee the supervision and preservation of monuments within Delhi's Mehrauli Archaeological Park. This directive emerged following appeals to prevent the demolition or removal of historical sites like the Ashiq Allah Dargah and Chillagah of Baba Farid.

The court, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, underscored the imperative of preserving existing structures and halted any unauthorized construction in the area. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) argued that its concern was only with unauthorized structures, not the core historical monuments.

Debate on encroachment versus heritage preservation led to the resolution that the ASI should manage repair and maintenance, acknowledging the site's importance for the religious community and its historical significance dating back to the 13th century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

