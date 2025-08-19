Supreme Court Directs ASI to Protect Mehrauli's Sacred Monuments

The Supreme Court has mandated the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to oversee the supervision and preservation of monuments within Delhi's Mehrauli Archaeological Park. This directive emerged following appeals to prevent the demolition or removal of historical sites like the Ashiq Allah Dargah and Chillagah of Baba Farid.

The court, comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, underscored the imperative of preserving existing structures and halted any unauthorized construction in the area. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) argued that its concern was only with unauthorized structures, not the core historical monuments.

Debate on encroachment versus heritage preservation led to the resolution that the ASI should manage repair and maintenance, acknowledging the site's importance for the religious community and its historical significance dating back to the 13th century.

