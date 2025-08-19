Historic Treasures: A Digital Auction on India's Unity and Philanthropy

In an effort to bolster social initiatives, Rashtrapati Bhavan is auctioning a collection of over 250 historic items, with highlights including a rare Rs 10,000 banknote specimen and a vintage railway clock. These items were gifted to President Droupadi Murmu and her predecessors by various dignitaries and citizens.

Opening on July 25, 2025, the digital auction aims to raise funds for women's empowerment, children's welfare, and other philanthropic causes. This marks the second edition of the e-auction event, known as e-Upahaar, which ends on August 31, 2025. Deputy Press Secretary Navika Gupta expressed that this initiative blends national legacy with a commitment to social responsibility.

Among the items up for bid are cultural artefacts like 'Dhai Murti' and a model of the Statue of Unity. Potential bidders are invited to participate in this opportunity to acquire a piece of history, with proceeds contributing towards a more inclusive and impactful India.

(With inputs from agencies.)