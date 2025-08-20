Duffer Brothers Sign Major Deal with Paramount

The Duffer Brothers, known for their wildly successful series 'Stranger Things', have entered an exclusive four-year agreement with Paramount, marking a pivotal shift for the Hollywood studio. Announced by Paramount, the deal encompasses feature films, television, and streaming ventures, as reported by Variety.

This collaboration represents a strategic win for Paramount as the studio seeks to enhance its creative lineup post its acquisition by Skydance Media led by David Ellison. Matt and Ross Duffer, transitioning from Netflix to Paramount, are recognized as premier creators in the industry. Their upcoming projects will be produced under their company, Upside Down Pictures, alongside their producing partner Hilary Leavitt.

The Duffer Brothers expressed their enthusiasm in a statement, highlighting the privilege of joining a studio with Hollywood prestige. They will reconnect with Cindy Holland, Paramount's head of streaming, who was instrumental in greenlighting 'Stranger Things', and Matt Thunell, Paramount Television's president. This move underscores Paramount's renewed focus on attracting top-tier talent, as reiterated by CEO David Ellison. Earlier, Paramount announced a partnership with Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold for a motocross-themed heist film on its merger's outset.

(With inputs from agencies.)