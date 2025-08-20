Left Menu

Duffer Brothers Sign Major Deal with Paramount

The Duffer Brothers, creators of 'Stranger Things', have inked a four-year exclusive deal with Paramount. The agreement covers films, TV, and streaming projects, boosting Paramount's creative roster. The brothers join former collaborators Cindy Holland and Matt Thunell at Paramount, aiming to craft new cinematic narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:52 IST
Duffer Brothers Sign Major Deal with Paramount
  • Country:
  • United States

The Duffer Brothers, known for their wildly successful series 'Stranger Things', have entered an exclusive four-year agreement with Paramount, marking a pivotal shift for the Hollywood studio. Announced by Paramount, the deal encompasses feature films, television, and streaming ventures, as reported by Variety.

This collaboration represents a strategic win for Paramount as the studio seeks to enhance its creative lineup post its acquisition by Skydance Media led by David Ellison. Matt and Ross Duffer, transitioning from Netflix to Paramount, are recognized as premier creators in the industry. Their upcoming projects will be produced under their company, Upside Down Pictures, alongside their producing partner Hilary Leavitt.

The Duffer Brothers expressed their enthusiasm in a statement, highlighting the privilege of joining a studio with Hollywood prestige. They will reconnect with Cindy Holland, Paramount's head of streaming, who was instrumental in greenlighting 'Stranger Things', and Matt Thunell, Paramount Television's president. This move underscores Paramount's renewed focus on attracting top-tier talent, as reiterated by CEO David Ellison. Earlier, Paramount announced a partnership with Timothée Chalamet and James Mangold for a motocross-themed heist film on its merger's outset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025