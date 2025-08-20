Left Menu

Empowering Indian Gamers: A Global Leap

The Services Export Promotion Council and WinZO partner to boost the Indian gaming industry's global presence by promoting technology and IP exports. Through targeted initiatives and international collaborations, the partnership aims to elevate India’s position in the global USD 300 billion gaming market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 12:02 IST
The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) has entered into a three-year agreement with online gaming platform WinZO to enhance the export of India's gaming technology and intellectual property. The collaboration aims to establish India as a leading exporter of 'Made in India' games, significantly impacting the global USD 300 billion gaming market.

SEPC, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and WinZO will focus on tackling challenges like startup incubation, funding, monetisation, and talent development. A highlight of this initiative is taking Indian game developers to international events, starting with the India Pavilion at Gamescom in Germany.

WinZO's Global Centre of Excellence will play a crucial role in promoting Indian IP on international platforms and drawing foreign investments. With India accounting for a significant portion of the global user base, the sector, estimated to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2029, attracts considerable foreign direct investment.

