Empowering Indian Gamers: A Global Leap

The Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) has entered into a three-year agreement with online gaming platform WinZO to enhance the export of India's gaming technology and intellectual property. The collaboration aims to establish India as a leading exporter of 'Made in India' games, significantly impacting the global USD 300 billion gaming market.

SEPC, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and WinZO will focus on tackling challenges like startup incubation, funding, monetisation, and talent development. A highlight of this initiative is taking Indian game developers to international events, starting with the India Pavilion at Gamescom in Germany.

WinZO's Global Centre of Excellence will play a crucial role in promoting Indian IP on international platforms and drawing foreign investments. With India accounting for a significant portion of the global user base, the sector, estimated to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2029, attracts considerable foreign direct investment.

