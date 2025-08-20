Rapper Vedan on the Run: Kochi Police Intensify Investigation Amid Bail Plea

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya announced on Wednesday that the investigation into rape allegations against popular rapper Vedan is actively progressing. Vimaladitya assured reporters of the thoroughness of the probe, while the Kerala High Court deliberates on Vedan's anticipatory bail plea.

Multiple allegations have arisen, including charges of sexual advances from two women submitted to the Chief Minister's Office. The commissioner stressed the impartiality of the investigation, rebuffing claims of bias, and confirmed that the police are actively searching for Vedan, who remains elusive.

The High Court has currently stayed Vedan's arrest, pending their decision regarding his bail application, which is expected to be reconsidered soon. The situation continues to unfold as authorities ensure Vedan does not leave the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)