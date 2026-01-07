Left Menu

Kerala High Court Extends Investigation into Sabarimala Gold Heist

The Kerala High Court has extended the Special Investigation Team's timeframe to probe the Sabarimala temple gold heist by six weeks, citing satisfaction with its progress. The Court noted pressure from media reports but emphasized the investigation's thoroughness and called for unbiased completion of the probe.

Kerala High Court Extends Investigation into Sabarimala Gold Heist
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court expressed satisfaction on Monday with the progress of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged theft and misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala Sreekovil. The court granted the SIT an additional six weeks to complete its investigation into the heist.

Heading a suo motu writ petition on the gold cladding removal from the Sabarimala temple, a Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V and Justice KV Jayakumar reviewed a comprehensive status report on the case. The report detailed two separate crimes registered in connection with the gold thefts. Crime No. 3700 focuses on the Dwarapalaka idols and plates, with nine arrests. Crime No. 3701 relates to gold removed from the temple doors, with nine out of 12 suspects in custody.

The SIT revealed that its inquiry, spanning from 1998 to September 2025, had already examined 181 witnesses and carried out extensive forensic, financial, and scientific analyses. The Court acknowledged the professional and thorough nature of the investigation while cautioning against media interference. It instructed the SIT to operate free from external pressures and allowed for the inclusion of additional officers if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

