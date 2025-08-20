Neeru Bajwa's Passionate Stint in Punjabi Cinema

Neeru Bajwa, a prominent figure in Punjabi cinema, has expressed her unwavering affection for the regional film industry, even as she dabbles in Bollywood. Known for hit films like 'Madhaniyan' and 'Sardaar Ji 3', Bajwa recently made a cameo in 'Tehran' alongside John Abraham.

Currently, she is promoting her latest Punjabi venture, 'Phaphey Kuttniyan', which features a unique blend of comedy and suspense. Directed by Prem Singh Sidhu, the film brings together Bajwa and actress Tania in a narrative that breaks traditional storytelling molds. Written by Jagdeep Sidhu, 'Phaphey Kuttniyan' is set to hit the theatres on August 22.

Bajwa's openness to global cinema is evident as she remains keen on exploring diverse storytelling avenues, irrespective of the language or industry. Meanwhile, her co-star Tania aspires to work in a romantic film under the direction of Imtiaz Ali, further highlighting the dynamic aspirations of Punjabi cinema's emerging talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)