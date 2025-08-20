Left Menu

Alicia Vikander Reflects on 'The Danish Girl'

Oscar-winning Alicia Vikander considers 'The Danish Girl' dated but pivotal. Featuring her as Gerda Wegener, the film raised discussions on transgender issues. Despite acclaim at the Venice Film Festival, it faced mixed reviews. Vikander and co-star Eddie Redmayne acknowledge casting controversies and evolving dialogues around transgender narratives.

Updated: 20-08-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:16 IST
Oscar-winning actor Alicia Vikander has declared the 2015 film 'The Danish Girl' as 'extremely dated.' Although it marked a significant turn in transgender discussions, Vikander believes its impact has evolved over the years. The film, directed by Tom Hooper, stars Eddie Redmayne and is approaching its 10th anniversary.

Featuring narratives of Danish painters Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener, the film drew attention to transgender lives, with Vikander remarking its role in opening conversations. Despite receiving a standing ovation at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, the movie later garnered mixed reviews.

Eddie Redmayne, who played Elbe, also acknowledged the casting debate, stating he would not accept the role today, as discussions around representation and equity in casting continue. 'The Danish Girl' was based on David Ebershoff's 2000 novel and included notable performances by Matthias Schoenaerts, Ben Whishaw, and Amber Heard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

