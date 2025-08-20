Alicia Vikander Reflects on 'The Danish Girl'

Oscar-winning actor Alicia Vikander has declared the 2015 film 'The Danish Girl' as 'extremely dated.' Although it marked a significant turn in transgender discussions, Vikander believes its impact has evolved over the years. The film, directed by Tom Hooper, stars Eddie Redmayne and is approaching its 10th anniversary.

Featuring narratives of Danish painters Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener, the film drew attention to transgender lives, with Vikander remarking its role in opening conversations. Despite receiving a standing ovation at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, the movie later garnered mixed reviews.

Eddie Redmayne, who played Elbe, also acknowledged the casting debate, stating he would not accept the role today, as discussions around representation and equity in casting continue. 'The Danish Girl' was based on David Ebershoff's 2000 novel and included notable performances by Matthias Schoenaerts, Ben Whishaw, and Amber Heard.

(With inputs from agencies.)