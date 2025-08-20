Left Menu

India's Gaming Bill: Striking a Balance Between Growth and Harm

The Indian government has passed a bill to ban online games played with money due to social and public health concerns. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the harmful effects, including addiction and money laundering. The legislation aims to foster eSports while addressing these societal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 21:45 IST
Online money gaming has been flagged as a serious social and public health concern, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated after the Lok Sabha passed a bill banning such games. The government aims to curb addiction and financial misconduct associated with these games while promoting eSports and social gaming.

Despite industry concerns, Vaishnaw assured that the law will lead to the growth of gaming in India. Efforts are being made to position India as a global hub for game development, creating new opportunities in eSports and social gaming sectors.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the priority of societal well-being over industry interests, citing the documented harms of online money gaming, including addiction and financial loss. The legislation recognizes users as victims, with liabilities instead placed on service providers and advertisers.

