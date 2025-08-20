India's Gaming Bill: Striking a Balance Between Growth and Harm

Online money gaming has been flagged as a serious social and public health concern, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated after the Lok Sabha passed a bill banning such games. The government aims to curb addiction and financial misconduct associated with these games while promoting eSports and social gaming.

Despite industry concerns, Vaishnaw assured that the law will lead to the growth of gaming in India. Efforts are being made to position India as a global hub for game development, creating new opportunities in eSports and social gaming sectors.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the priority of societal well-being over industry interests, citing the documented harms of online money gaming, including addiction and financial loss. The legislation recognizes users as victims, with liabilities instead placed on service providers and advertisers.

