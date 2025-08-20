Ozzy Osbourne: Delayed Documentary Chronicles Final Farewell

The release of a documentary chronicling the final years of legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne has been postponed, media reports confirm. The decision comes shortly after the 76-year-old's passing on July 22nd, pushing back the original premiere from August 18th to a date not yet specified.

The broadcaster responsible for the documentary's release acknowledges receiving no further details for the delay, citing the Osbourne family's wish for a postponement. The initial film, which evolved from a planned series 'Home to Roost,' promises an intimate look into the family's life and Ozzy's deteriorating health.

Known for his role as frontman of Black Sabbath, Osbourne's death due to cardiac arrest after battling coronary artery disease and Parkinson's has left fans grieving. The memorial procession held in Birmingham underscored his enduring impact, drawing fans to pay their respects at iconic landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)