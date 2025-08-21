YouTuber Meets Champion: Jake Paul Faces Gervonta Davis in High-Stakes Showdown

In a much-anticipated boxing event, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will face the undefeated Gervonta Davis on November 14. The bout will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, and will be streamed live on Netflix, as confirmed by the promoters on Wednesday.

Gervonta Davis, the reigning WBA lightweight champion since Devin Haney vacated the title earlier in 2023, will not be defending his title against Paul due to weight class differences. Paul, a cruiserweight, came in at 199.4 pounds in his last fight, while Davis weighed 133.8 pounds in his March bout against Lamont Roach. Details on the weight limit for the upcoming fight remain undisclosed.

Despite the size difference, Paul remains optimistic, stating, 'Yes, he's one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds,' he wrote on X. Davis holds an impressive record of 31 professional fights without a loss, while Paul has secured 12 wins with one defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)