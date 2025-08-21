Left Menu

Preserving Truth: CM Yadav Advocates Journalism's Role in Democracy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasizes the critical role of journalism in preserving democratic values, urging aspiring journalists to remain vigilant and uphold moral standards. Drawing parallels with ancient epics, he highlights communication's historical importance. Noted poet Kumar Vishwas advises students to prioritize neutrality amid media credibility challenges.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has urged emerging journalists to remain vigilant and uphold moral standards, emphasizing that the richness of journalism stems from the struggle for truth.

In his address to students at the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism University's 2025-26 commencement, Yadav underscored the integral role of communication throughout history by referencing the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Renowned poet Kumar Vishwas stressed the importance of clarity, neutrality, and honesty in journalism, advising students to gain experience in print media to enhance their skills amid the growing crisis of media credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

