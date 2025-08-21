Left Menu

Carrie Coon Takes the Stage in Broadway Debut of 'Bug' This Winter

Carrie Coon stars in the Broadway premiere of 'Bug,' written by her husband Tracy Letts. Directed by David Cromer, the play debuts at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on December 17 with an opening night set for January 8. The show had previous runs, including Off-Broadway and a film adaptation.

Renowned actor Carrie Coon is set to star in the Broadway premiere of the play 'Bug,' penned by her husband and acclaimed playwright Tracy Letts. This production, directed by the award-winning David Cromer, will open at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre this winter, with previews starting on December 17 and the official opening night on January 8.

'Bug' follows an unexpected and fervent romance between a solitary waitress, portrayed by Coon, and a mysterious wanderer, depicted by Namir Smallwood. The play makes its way to Broadway after originating as a Steppenwolf Theatre production, which began in 2020 and was postponed due to the pandemic, resuming in late 2021.

This latest rendition follows previous versions, back to its initial staging in London 30 years ago. It also had a previous Off-Broadway run in 2004 and was adapted into a film in 2007, starring Michael Shannon. The cast for this Broadway iteration features Randall Arney, Jennifer Engstrom, and Steve Key, who also participated in the Steppenwolf version.

(With inputs from agencies.)

