Lucky Ali Set to Enthrall Fans with Winter India Tour

Renowned singer Lucky Ali is embarking on a musical tour across India this winter, performing in major cities starting from Delhi on November 2. Known for hits like 'O Sanam', Lucky Ali praises the booming live music scene in India, emphasizing its acceptance and support for artists.

Updated: 21-08-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:38 IST
Singer Lucky Ali (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Lucky Ali is gearing up for an exciting musical tour across India this winter. Known for his iconic track 'O Sanam', the artist will launch his tour in Delhi on November 2, followed by performances in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

The tour is part of 'Re: Sound by Jet ALive', with tickets for additional cities like Jaipur, Guwahati, Mumbai, and Pune expected to be available soon. Earlier this year, Lucky Ali expressed his admiration for India's thriving live music scene, noting its ample platforms for artistic expression.

In a past interview with ANI, Ali highlighted how the country embraces its diverse talents, offering opportunities for performers. This tour continues his resurgence in the music industry following his collaboration last year with 'The Local Train' for the film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

