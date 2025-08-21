Left Menu

J.Lo's Triumphant Year: From Global Tours to Silver Screen Success

Jennifer Lopez focuses on her career and personal joy a year after splitting with Ben Affleck. The multi-talented star thrived during her 'Up All Night Tour' and is set to release her new film, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman.' Lopez is embracing life with gratitude and positivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:50 IST
J.Lo's Triumphant Year: From Global Tours to Silver Screen Success
Jennifer Lopez (Photo/instagram/@jlo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jennifer Lopez has embraced a new chapter in her life, centering on her career and well-being, a year following her separation from Ben Affleck. The versatile entertainer, who celebrated her 56th birthday in July, is immersing herself in a whirlwind of concerts, films, and exciting projects.

This summer, Lopez hit the road with her 'Up All Night Tour,' captivating audiences around the globe. A source confided to PEOPLE that Lopez is 'having the time of her life' during her performances, highlighting her joy in connecting with worldwide fans. 'It's been a great focus,' they added, underscoring her passion for performing.

Beyond music, Lopez is eagerly anticipating the release of her film, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' shot in New York amid tough times with Affleck. Friends affirm her journey of happiness and gratitude. The official divorce concluded in January 2025, yet Lopez remains undeterred, even attending the Toronto International Film Festival post-divorce to promote 'Unstoppable.'

'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' directed by Bill Condon and featuring Diego Luna and Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, is slated for an October 10, 2025, release, further solidifying Lopez's commitment to her craft and personal growth.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025