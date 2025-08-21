J.Lo's Triumphant Year: From Global Tours to Silver Screen Success

Jennifer Lopez has embraced a new chapter in her life, centering on her career and well-being, a year following her separation from Ben Affleck. The versatile entertainer, who celebrated her 56th birthday in July, is immersing herself in a whirlwind of concerts, films, and exciting projects.

This summer, Lopez hit the road with her 'Up All Night Tour,' captivating audiences around the globe. A source confided to PEOPLE that Lopez is 'having the time of her life' during her performances, highlighting her joy in connecting with worldwide fans. 'It's been a great focus,' they added, underscoring her passion for performing.

Beyond music, Lopez is eagerly anticipating the release of her film, 'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' shot in New York amid tough times with Affleck. Friends affirm her journey of happiness and gratitude. The official divorce concluded in January 2025, yet Lopez remains undeterred, even attending the Toronto International Film Festival post-divorce to promote 'Unstoppable.'

'Kiss of the Spider Woman,' directed by Bill Condon and featuring Diego Luna and Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, is slated for an October 10, 2025, release, further solidifying Lopez's commitment to her craft and personal growth.