Left Menu

Dalai Lama's Reincarnation Debate: India's Neutral Stance

The Ministry of External Affairs in India affirmed a neutral stance on the matter of the Dalai Lama's succession, following a statement from the 14th Dalai Lama. The government remains committed to religious freedom and conveyed its position to China amidst claims regarding the Dalai Lama's reincarnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:58 IST
Dalai Lama's Reincarnation Debate: India's Neutral Stance
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India declared its neutrality regarding issues of faith and religion, specifically concerning the succession of the Dalai Lama. In response to queries in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed this stance.

The MEA addressed inquiries about whether the Indian government supports the Dalai Lama's right to choose his own successor. The statement by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on July 2, 2025, was acknowledged, with the Indian government not taking any position on religious practices. India's commitment to religious freedom for all persists, as conveyed to the Chinese authorities.

Central Tibetan Administration head Penpa Tsering challenged China's claim over the Dalai Lama's succession, emphasizing that the Dalai Lama has the right to decide his reincarnation. The contention arises as the 14th Dalai Lama approaches his 90th birthday, highlighting tensions over spiritual leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025