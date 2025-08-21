Dalai Lama's Reincarnation Debate: India's Neutral Stance
The Ministry of External Affairs in India affirmed a neutral stance on the matter of the Dalai Lama's succession, following a statement from the 14th Dalai Lama. The government remains committed to religious freedom and conveyed its position to China amidst claims regarding the Dalai Lama's reincarnation.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India declared its neutrality regarding issues of faith and religion, specifically concerning the succession of the Dalai Lama. In response to queries in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh confirmed this stance.
The MEA addressed inquiries about whether the Indian government supports the Dalai Lama's right to choose his own successor. The statement by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama on July 2, 2025, was acknowledged, with the Indian government not taking any position on religious practices. India's commitment to religious freedom for all persists, as conveyed to the Chinese authorities.
Central Tibetan Administration head Penpa Tsering challenged China's claim over the Dalai Lama's succession, emphasizing that the Dalai Lama has the right to decide his reincarnation. The contention arises as the 14th Dalai Lama approaches his 90th birthday, highlighting tensions over spiritual leadership.
