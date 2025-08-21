Left Menu

Sikkim Seals Legacy with Time Capsule for 2075

A 32-kg rose-gold Time Capsule has been sealed at Rustomji Deer Park, Tashiling Secretariat by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Crafted from surgical-grade stainless steel, the capsule encapsulates Sikkim's cultural heritage and achievements, set to be opened in 2075 during Sikkim’s statehood centenary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:41 IST
Sikkim Seals Legacy with Time Capsule for 2075
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 32-kg rose-gold Time Capsule, aptly designed as a "Message for the Future," was ceremoniously sealed and buried on Thursday at Rustomji Deer Park, Tashiling Secretariat. This momentous event marks the beginning of a 50-year journey of preservation for Sikkim's cultural and developmental heritage.

The capsule, a creation of surgical-grade stainless steel, was secured by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, standing as a testament to Sikkim's unique cultural narrative. It will remain sealed until May 16, 2075, coinciding with the centennial of Sikkim's statehood.

Addressing attendees, the Chief Minister highlighted the significance of this historic moment, emphasizing that the opening of the capsule in 2075 will serve as a beacon of inspiration regarding Sikkim's resilience and progress. Notable attendees included Sikkim Assembly Speaker Mingma N. Sherpa and cabinet ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

