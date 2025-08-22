Left Menu

Shatta Wale's Luxury Car in Crosshairs of $4 Million Fraud Probe

Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale is under investigation for his connection to a US fraud scheme involving his 2019 Lamborghini Urus. The probe is part of a larger investigation into a $4 million crime perpetrated by Ghanaians, where funds were fraudulently wired to shell companies. Wale is cooperating with authorities.

Updated: 22-08-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 01:51 IST
Ghanaian music sensation Shatta Wale finds himself at the center of an international fraud investigation related to his plush 2019 Lamborghini Urus. The probe emerged following a request from US authorities, seeking the origins of the vehicle allegedly linked to proceeds from a $4 million swindling operation.

The case, investigated by Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), intertwines with the sentencing of Nana Kwabena Amuah, who received a seven-year prison term in the US for spearheading an elaborate scheme to defraud the city of Lexington, Kentucky, by masquerading as charities.

Initial reports suggest that Shatta Wale, who voluntarily participated in questioning and has been bailed, acquired the problematic Lamborghini from an unidentified source. His legal representatives remain engaged, working in concert with authorities to disentangle his involvement. Despite the legal woes, Wale remains a pivotal figure in Ghanaian music, magnified globally by his feature on Beyoncé's 'Already'.

