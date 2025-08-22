Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Philanthropist and Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul

Lord Swraj Paul, a notable NRI industrialist and philanthropist, passed away at 94 in London. Founder of the Caparo Group and an influential figure in the House of Lords, he was known for his charitable work, particularly the Ambika Paul Foundation, and his contributions to education and business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-08-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 02:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a somber moment for the business and philanthropic communities, Lord Swraj Paul, an iconic NRI industrialist and philanthropist, passed away at 94 in London. Lord Paul was the founder of the Caparo Group of industries, which operates globally and ranks prominently in the steel and engineering sectors.

Born in Jalandhar, India, Lord Paul moved to the UK in the 1960s, driven by the pursuit of medical treatment for his daughter. Despite personal tragedies, including the loss of his daughter and son, he continued to make significant contributions through the Ambika Paul Foundation, promoting children's welfare worldwide.

In addition to his business achievements, Lord Paul was a regular figure in the House of Lords, continuing his duties despite his frailty. His passing has left a significant void, and he is remembered fondly by colleagues such as Lord Rami Ranger, who expressed heartfelt condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

