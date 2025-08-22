Maxton Hall Stars Reunite for Special Episode: A Sneak Peek Before Season 2

The stars of Prime Video's acclaimed German series ''Maxton Hall – The World Between Us'' are set to reunite for a special episode, ''Maxton Hall: Reunion,'' debuting on August 27. This special precedes the highly anticipated second season of the popular show.

The reunion episode will feature prominent cast members like Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, and several others. They'll share behind-the-scenes stories from the first season, discuss iconic filming locations like Marienburg Castle, and engage with fans by answering questions.

Rooted in Mona Kasten's bestseller ''Save Me'', ''Maxton Hall'' tells the story of Ruby Bell, a scholarship student at an elite private school, and her interactions with millionaire heir James Beaufort. The first season premiered in May 2024, quickly becoming one of Prime Video's top international series. The eagerly awaited second season will launch on November 7.

