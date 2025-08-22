Left Menu

Maxton Hall Stars Reunite for Special Episode: A Sneak Peek Before Season 2

The cast of Prime Video’s popular German series ''Maxton Hall – The World Between Us'' is reuniting for a special episode titled ''Maxton Hall: Reunion''. Streaming on August 27, the episode will feature cast members sharing memories, behind-the-scenes stories, and answering fan questions ahead of the second season release on November 7.

The stars of Prime Video's acclaimed German series ''Maxton Hall – The World Between Us'' are set to reunite for a special episode, ''Maxton Hall: Reunion,'' debuting on August 27. This special precedes the highly anticipated second season of the popular show.

The reunion episode will feature prominent cast members like Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung, and several others. They'll share behind-the-scenes stories from the first season, discuss iconic filming locations like Marienburg Castle, and engage with fans by answering questions.

Rooted in Mona Kasten's bestseller ''Save Me'', ''Maxton Hall'' tells the story of Ruby Bell, a scholarship student at an elite private school, and her interactions with millionaire heir James Beaufort. The first season premiered in May 2024, quickly becoming one of Prime Video's top international series. The eagerly awaited second season will launch on November 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

