Indian Jewelry: Tradition Meets Modernity in Bespoke Designs

Poonam Soni, a pioneer in bespoke jewelry design, launched a new initiative with her daughter, Kriti Soni, featuring Indian crafts in a flagship store in Mumbai. The exhibition showcased unique pieces like a 182-carat Cabochon Emerald, attracting buyers despite high gold prices. Future collections are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 11:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Poonam Soni, a trailblazer in the bespoke jewelry industry since 1989, has introduced a new venture with her daughter Kriti Soni. This initiative aims to amalgamate India's diverse crafts under one roof, showcasing this at their flagship store in Bandra.

The recent exhibition featured an array of unique jewelry pieces, including a 182-carat Cabochon Emerald pendant, Art Nouveau brooches, and temple-style necklaces, all drawing significant interest despite soaring gold prices. Many buyers even traveled from Delhi, extending the event by two more days due to demand.

The event reflected consumers' desire for exclusive, quality designs without sacrificing investment value. Poonam Soni's brand plans to continue offering distinct collections from India's heartland, catering to discerning customers who prioritize design, quality, and unique appeal.

