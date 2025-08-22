Indian Jewelry: Tradition Meets Modernity in Bespoke Designs

Poonam Soni, a trailblazer in the bespoke jewelry industry since 1989, has introduced a new venture with her daughter Kriti Soni. This initiative aims to amalgamate India's diverse crafts under one roof, showcasing this at their flagship store in Bandra.

The recent exhibition featured an array of unique jewelry pieces, including a 182-carat Cabochon Emerald pendant, Art Nouveau brooches, and temple-style necklaces, all drawing significant interest despite soaring gold prices. Many buyers even traveled from Delhi, extending the event by two more days due to demand.

The event reflected consumers' desire for exclusive, quality designs without sacrificing investment value. Poonam Soni's brand plans to continue offering distinct collections from India's heartland, catering to discerning customers who prioritize design, quality, and unique appeal.

