Left Menu

'Modi 3.0' Exhibition Unveiled: Celebrating India's Artistic Renaissance in London

The ‘Modi 3.0’ exhibition in London’s Nehru Centre showcases Indian artists' work, highlighting themes of leadership, development, cultural identity, and unity. Spearheaded by Dr. Surya Rath and Dr. Radha Binod Sharma, this event presents a global platform for Indian art. Celebrated artist Prafulla Mohanti graced the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:04 IST
'Modi 3.0' Exhibition Unveiled: Celebrating India's Artistic Renaissance in London
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Nehru Centre in London witnessed the grand unveiling of the 'Modi 3.0' exhibition, a showcase of Indian artistic talent curated to reflect national sentiment on leadership, development, and unity.

Conceptualized by Dr. Surya Rath and with contributions from renowned artist Prafulla Mohanti, the exhibition is a landmark in promoting Indian art internationally.

In attendance were significant figures from art and media, who lauded the event for its cultural impact and the strengthening of global Indian identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025