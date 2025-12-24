'Modi 3.0' Exhibition Unveiled: Celebrating India's Artistic Renaissance in London

The Nehru Centre in London witnessed the grand unveiling of the 'Modi 3.0' exhibition, a showcase of Indian artistic talent curated to reflect national sentiment on leadership, development, and unity.

Conceptualized by Dr. Surya Rath and with contributions from renowned artist Prafulla Mohanti, the exhibition is a landmark in promoting Indian art internationally.

In attendance were significant figures from art and media, who lauded the event for its cultural impact and the strengthening of global Indian identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)