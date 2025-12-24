'Modi 3.0' Exhibition Unveiled: Celebrating India's Artistic Renaissance in London
The ‘Modi 3.0’ exhibition in London’s Nehru Centre showcases Indian artists' work, highlighting themes of leadership, development, cultural identity, and unity. Spearheaded by Dr. Surya Rath and Dr. Radha Binod Sharma, this event presents a global platform for Indian art. Celebrated artist Prafulla Mohanti graced the occasion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The Nehru Centre in London witnessed the grand unveiling of the 'Modi 3.0' exhibition, a showcase of Indian artistic talent curated to reflect national sentiment on leadership, development, and unity.
Conceptualized by Dr. Surya Rath and with contributions from renowned artist Prafulla Mohanti, the exhibition is a landmark in promoting Indian art internationally.
In attendance were significant figures from art and media, who lauded the event for its cultural impact and the strengthening of global Indian identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)