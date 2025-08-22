Left Menu

The Philanthropic Legacy of Lord Swraj Paul: From Jalandhar to the House of Lords

Lord Swraj Paul, a notable NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist, passed away in London. Born in Jalandhar, he founded the Caparo Group and became a prominent figure in both business and charity. Despite personal tragedies, he contributed significantly to Indo-British relations and children's welfare through various philanthropic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:00 IST
Lord Swraj Paul, an eminent NRI figure known for his entrepreneurial prowess and philanthropy, has passed away in London.

Originating from Jalandhar, India, Paul's business acumen was apparent from a young age. He founded the Caparo Group, a significant player in steel and engineering industries, and amassed substantial wealth, making regular appearances on the 'Sunday Times Rich List'.

His personal life was marked by tragedies, including the loss of his daughter Ambika and son Angad. These experiences spurred his charitable work. The Aruna and Ambika Paul Foundation, named in memory of his wife and daughter, echoes his commitment to philanthropy, focusing on children's well-being and education.

