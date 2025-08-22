Supreme Court Ruling Celebrated: Stray Dogs to Stay in Their Communities

Animal lovers broke into celebrations at Jantar Mantar after the Supreme Court modified its previous stance on relocating stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. In a monumental ruling, the apex court decided that unless stray dogs are rabid or aggressive, they should remain where they are, following sterilization and immunization procedures.

The verdict led to jubilant scenes, with activists and caregivers expressing relief and gratitude. Many referred to the ruling as a 'victory for compassion.' 'Now, our community dogs, our 'street kids,' will stay with us,' one celebrant said, acknowledging the decision as a landmark for animal welfare.

The court also instructed civic bodies to establish designated feeding zones based on stray dog populations. This directive counters a previous order to move strays to shelters, which animal welfare groups argued were inadequate. The judgement has instilled hope that science and kindness can coexist in public policies regarding stray animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)