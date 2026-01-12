Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Swift Action on Night Shelter Conditions

The Delhi High Court has urged city authorities to enhance facilities at night shelters to protect residents from harsh winter conditions. The court emphasized the need for immediate intervention, citing a news report on poor conditions faced by patients' relatives near hospitals. Further hearings are scheduled for Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called on city authorities to address the inadequate conditions in night shelters, which currently leave residents vulnerable to the severe cold. The court stressed the importance of providing adequate facilities to protect these individuals.

A bench led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia has issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government, and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. This action follows a referral from another bench, concerned with the precarious situation of patients waiting for treatment outside hospitals.

The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing on Wednesday to evaluate the steps taken to improve conditions at night shelters. The Additional Solicitor General acknowledged the human aspect of the issue, indicating that it requires urgent attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

