Celebrated Punjabi Actor Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away

Renowned Punjabi actor, Jaswinder Bhalla, has passed away at 65 after a brief illness. Known for his wit and memorable roles, Bhalla's contribution to Punjabi cinema touched countless lives. His untimely demise was mourned by many, including political leaders and fellow artists, highlighting his lasting legacy.

Jaswinder Bhalla
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla passed away at a Mohali hospital on Friday after a brief illness. He was 65. Bhalla was admitted to the hospital two days earlier, according to close associate Bal Mukand Sharma.

Bhalla was a beloved figure in Punjabi cinema, celebrated for his comedic roles in films such as 'Carry on Jatta' and 'Mahaul Theek Hai.' He was praised for his wit and memorable performances that brought laughter and joy to audiences worldwide.

Political leaders and colleagues expressed condolences, reflecting on Bhalla's impact on public life. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others shared heartfelt messages on his departure. The legacy of his work and spirit will undoubtedly endure in the hearts of fans and peers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

