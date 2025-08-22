Celebrated Punjabi Actor Jaswinder Bhalla Passes Away

Renowned Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla passed away at a Mohali hospital on Friday after a brief illness. He was 65. Bhalla was admitted to the hospital two days earlier, according to close associate Bal Mukand Sharma.

Bhalla was a beloved figure in Punjabi cinema, celebrated for his comedic roles in films such as 'Carry on Jatta' and 'Mahaul Theek Hai.' He was praised for his wit and memorable performances that brought laughter and joy to audiences worldwide.

Political leaders and colleagues expressed condolences, reflecting on Bhalla's impact on public life. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others shared heartfelt messages on his departure. The legacy of his work and spirit will undoubtedly endure in the hearts of fans and peers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)