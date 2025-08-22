RSS Celebrates Century with Former President Ram Nath Kovind as Chief Guest

Left Menu

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is celebrating its hundredth anniversary with a grand event on October 2, 2025, in Nagpur. Former President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest. The event will feature a speech by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Nationwide programmes and initiatives are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:49 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will commemorate its centennial anniversary with a landmark event on October 2, 2025, at its headquarters in Nagpur. Former President Ram Nath Kovind is set to grace the occasion as the chief guest, underscoring the importance of this historical milestone for the RSS.

According to the organization's statement, the Vijayadashami Utsav will kick off at 7:40 am at Reshimbagh, Nagpur. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver a key address during the ceremony, highlighting the organization's journey and its vision for the future.

Marking the centenary year, the RSS has unveiled plans for extensive outreach, including organizing over one lakh 'Hindu Sammelans' and numerous symposiums. Additionally, a countrywide door-to-door campaign is set to enhance engagement with the wider population, reflecting the organization's ongoing commitment to its foundational principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

