Supreme Court's Pawsitive Ruling: Maneka Gandhi Applauds Stray Dog Strategy

The Supreme Court's recent ruling on stray dog management has been met with approval from former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, a well-known advocate for animal rights. The judgment allows for sterilised canines to be returned to their original territories and establishes designated feeding areas, a move Gandhi hails as scientifically sound.

In her remarks, Gandhi criticised the previous approach of relocating dogs post-sterilisation, which she claimed failed to control both canine populations and the incidence of bites. This latest court ruling, presided over by Justice Vikram Nath and a special three-judge bench, prohibits street feeding and instead mandates specific zones for feeding activities.

The decision marks a significant shift in policy, aligning with the Animal Welfare Board's longstanding recommendations, and also includes provisions for the care of rabid or aggressive dogs. Gandhi emphasized that strategic implementation of this ruling could lead to a notable decrease in stray dog numbers and biting incidents.

