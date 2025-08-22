Left Menu

Guardians of the Deep: Preserving the 'Christ of the Abyss'

Italian police divers have cleaned the 'Christ of the Abyss,' a symbolic statue submerged off Italy's Ligurian coast. Using pressurized seawater, they removed harmful crustaceans to preserve this WWII memorial, ensuring no damage to its bronze surface or the surrounding marine ecosystem during their eco-friendly cleaning process.

In a meticulously coordinated effort, Italian police divers have undertaken the annual cleaning of the 'Christ of the Abyss,' an iconic underwater statue off Italy's northern coast. Utilizing eco-friendly pressurized water, the divers removed crustaceans to preserve the bronze structure placed on the seabed in 1954.

This 2.5-meter-high statue, cast from the medals of fallen Italian soldiers, commemorates those lost at sea during World War II. Notably frequented by divers and visible to kayakers in the bay of San Fruttuoso, the site is hailed as one of the Mediterranean's most visited underwater tourist attractions.

The cleaning involved collaboration between Italian police, coast guard, and archaeology experts, ensuring zero environmental impact. Art historian Alessandra Cabella emphasized the gentle yet effective process, saying, "There are a ton of marvellous fish who come to watch," underscoring the symbiotic relationship between cultural conservation and marine life.

